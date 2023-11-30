(WIVT/WBGH) – The iconic Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree with ties to Vestal was officially illuminated on Wednesday, signifying the start of the holiday season.

The Norway Spruce was lit up during NBC’s 91st Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting.

Several stars attended the grandiose ceremony including host Kelly Clarkson, Cher, Barry Manilow, and Keke Palmer as well as the Rockettes. The McGinley family, who donated the tree, were featured on NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt prior to the event.

The tree lighting celebration became a tradition after workers at the Rockefeller Center first pooled their money together to buy a 20-foot-tall Balsam fir in December 1931.

This year, the tree is 80-feet-tall, 43-feet-in-diameter, and 12-tons.

It is adorned with over 50,000 lights, totaling over five miles of wire, and is crowned a nine-foot, 900-pound Swarovski star covered in 3 million crystals.

The spruce was cut down from a Vestal home on November 9 before traveling to Manhattan on a 115-foot-long trailer. It was hoisted into place by a crane on November 11.

The Rockefeller Tree will be lit daily from 5 a.m. to midnight until January 13, 2024. On Christmas Day, it will be illuminated for 24 hours.

The official tree lighting can be seen below.