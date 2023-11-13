VESTAL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The holiday season is officially underway now that Vestal’s most famous tree has arrived in New York City.

The 80-foot-tall, 43-foot-in-diameter, 12-ton Norway Spruce chosen as the 2023 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree completed its journey to Manhattan on Saturday as it arrived on at Rockefeller Plaza.

After making its grand entrance, the eight-decade-old tree was raised off its 115-foot-long trailer and put into place by a crane. It is currently being prepared for decoration and will soon be adorned with over 50,000 multi-colored, energy efficient LED lights and topped with a Swarovski star.

The Vestal tree’s magnificent holiday transformation will be broadcasted live during NBC’s “Christmas in Rockefeller Center” special on November 29.

It will be on display in Rockefeller Plaza until January 13, 2024, at 10 p.m.