VESTAL, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) Vestal Police are reporting that they recovered the body of a Windsor man in the Susquehanna River last Saturday.

A person fishing near the dam at the former Goudey station power plant discovered the body and reported it at about 6:50 a.m.

The Vestal Fire Department’s Water Rescue Team recovered the body of 34 year-old Sean Marion about 30 feet from the shoreline.

An autopsy determined that the cause of death was drowning. No evidence of trauma or foul play was found.

Nevertheless, Vestal Police are still investigating the circumstances of Marion’s death.

They’re asking anyone with information about his whereabouts since June 17th to contact detectives at 607-754-2477.