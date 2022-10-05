VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – This past Friday, residents and families at a local nursing center spent the evening making memories with a full line-up of activities.

The Vestal Park Rehabilitation and Nursing Center hosted its first ever community carnival. Residents got to spend an evening outside surrounded by family and festivities.



The Director of Nursing, Trisha Pratt says the carnival had a little bit of everything, including food trucks, music, bounce houses, face painting, a photo booth, pony rides and a petting zoo just to name some. She says it is important for the residents to connect with their families and other residents, as socializing wasn’t overly common throughout the Pandemic.

Director of Nursing at the Vestal Park Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Trisha Pratt says, “This is the fun part of our job. This is the thing that we love to do. Just to see the smiles and, you know, everybody happy and interacting, it’s just so nice it’s like, it touches your heart.”

Pratt says the carnival was intended to be an employee and resident appreciation event. She says the nursing center distributed vouchers for the food trucks out to members of the staff and the community for everyone to enjoy. Vestal Park is aiming to make the carnival an annual tradition.