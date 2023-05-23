BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Vestal students spent the day getting their hands dirty and preparing the Discovery Center for the Summer rush.

Students in Vestal High School’s International Baccalaureate classes volunteered at the Discovery Center and the CHOW Warehouse to promote the program’s core values of creativity, activity and service.

Students were outside in the story garden, cutting back dandelions, potting plants, tilling the soil, and weeding flower beds.

One student, Lila Condie says that all of them have already fulfilled their service requirements, and today, they are volunteering solely to give back to the community and have some fun.

Condie says, “Helping the next generation kind of like how we enjoyed the Discovery Center, the next group can also do that. And then also, it just feels nice to be able to get a project and finish it, look back and see what you’ve done and be proud of that.”

At the same time, there was a group of students at the CHOW Warehouse sorting and packing non-perishable food donations.

The IB Honors Facilitator, Jeffrey Dunham says that the participation level of these service activities is at an all-time high.

All of these seniors will graduate with their International Baccalaureate diplomas in June.