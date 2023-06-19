TOWN OF UNION, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) A Vestal Town Board member is apologizing for his behavior after he was arrested last week for fighting with another man outside a children’s concert.

Vestal Councilman Stephen Donnelly is facing 4 harassment and disorderly conduct charges after getting into a fist fight with another man following the 4th and 5th grade concert at George F Johnson Elementary in the Town of Union last Tuesday evening.



The other man, Lance Scott of Kirkwood, was also charged with disorderly conduct. Scott is the fiancé of Donnelly’s ex-wife and Donnelly has a child who goes to George F Johnson.



The Broome County Sheriff’s Office announced Donnelly’s arrest on Friday and labeled him as the aggressor in the confrontation. Police also accused Donnelly of yelling profanities at 2 women outside of the school, one of them being his own mother.



After initially vehemently refuting the allegations, Donnelly reversed course on Saturday and issued a lengthy apology, expressing embarrassment and shame for his behavior as well as for statements he had posted criticizing law enforcement.



Donnelly blames his anger management problem on being adopted and having abandonment issues and he says he plans to seek professional help.