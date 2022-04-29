BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Rewards are being offered for information that helps recover a stolen side by side that was stolen from Mirabito Stadium in downtown Binghamton Thursday night.

Binghamton Police are looking for information about the location and the person or persons responsible for the disappearance of a 2022 CF Moto ZForce 950 side by side that was stolen from Mirabito Stadium Thursday night. The owners of the vehicle are offering rewards such as season tickets and/or team merchandise for information that leads to the recovery.

If you have information about this crime, you are asked to contact the Binghamton Police Department at (607)723-5321.

Mirabito Stadium is located in the northern section of downtown Binghamton, at 211 Henry St. It is home to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies of the AA Northeast. The Rumble Ponies are scheduled to play against Erie tonight at home starting at 6:35 PM, and tonight’s promotion is College Color Wars.