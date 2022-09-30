BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – US News & World Report recently released their ranking of the best high schools in the country. The large list is broken down into smaller subsets, including a list of Best High Schools in the Binghamton, NY Area.

The list was created by compiling data from six different categories: College Readiness, State Assessment Proficiency, State Assessment Performance, Underserved Student Performance, College Curriculum Breadth, and Graduation Rate.

You can learn more about how US News calculated the 2022 Best High School Rankings here.

Here is their list of the Top 10 Best High Schools in the Binghamton, NY Area

Vestal Senior High School – 97% Graduation Rate, 34.9 College Readiness Windsor Central High School – 97% Graduation Rate, 36.8 College Readiness Maine-Endwell Senior High School – 96% Graduation Rate, 24.2 College Readiness Owego Free Academy – 94% Graduation Rate, 24.7 College Readiness Union-Endicott High School – 92% Graduation Rate, 28.7 College Readiness Chenango Valley High School – 93% Graduation Rate, 21.2 College Readiness Johnson City Senior High School – 90% Graduation Rate, 26.4 College Readiness Chenango Forks High School – 96% Graduation Rate, 15.2 College Readiness Newark Valley Senior High School – 95% Graduation Rate, 22.6 College Readiness Susquehanna Valley Senior High School – 92% Graduation Rate, 22.4 College Readiness

*College Readiness is calculated by looking at The proportions of 12th graders who took and earned a qualifying score on at least one AP or IB exam. Earning a qualifying score is worth three times more than just taking.

You can view a full list of rankings and get more information at www.usnews.com.