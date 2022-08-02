TOWN OF DICKINSON, NY – The New York State Department of Transportation is promising festival goers that the intersection of Upper Front Street and Interstate 81 exit 5 will be open in time for Spiedie Fest.

The intersection at Old Front Street which includes the on and off ramps to I-81 south is currently closed as contractors install a second roundabout in the area.



The new Upper Front Street bridge over 81 which just opened recently has been closed due to the work as well.



However, the D-O-T says it is now on track to reopen the intersection and bridge, at least temporarily, by Thursday.



Work will be suspended over the weekend and will resume on Monday.



Festival parking is at SUNY Broome which means shuttle buses will be driving through that area taking people to Otsiningo Park.



For more information on the festival, go to SpiedieFest.com.