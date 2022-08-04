TOWN OF DICKINSON, NY – Making good on its promise, the Department of Transportation and its contractors have the new roundabout on Upper Front Street open in time for the beginning of Spiedie Fest on Friday.

In fact, they beat their schedule by a day opening the intersection back up to traffic Wednesday afternoon.



It’s the second roundabout installed on either side of the new bridge that takes Upper Front over Interstate 81.



However, this one has two lanes on the circle for traffic heading north or south on Front.



Thursday morning, NewsChannel 34 witnessed several vehicles struggling to navigate the new traffic patterns.



D-O-T says work on the intersection, which is still not complete, will be suspended until Monday when the festival has ended.



For more information on the event, go to SpiedieFest.com.