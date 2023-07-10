JOHNSON CITY, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) The principal of Johnson City Middle School spent more than a week attempting to lure a 16 year-old girl to have sex with him according to the Broome County Sheriff’s Office.

55 year-old Daniel Erickson of Greene was arrested on Friday when he showed up at a remote location where he had agreed to meet the victim for sex.

Instead, Broome County Sheriff’s detectives were there to arrest him.

According to investigators, Erickson began communicating with the Johnson City high school student over Snapchat.

Police say Erickson initially posed as a younger adult, but then later used his position as middle school principal and information from the district’s database to convince the girl of his true identity.

Investigators say the communication included statements about engaging in sex.

Erickson allegedly had made prior attempts to rendezvous with the student prior to his arrest.

Police say he went to her home but she refused to come out and meet him.

The Sheriff’s Office was alerted to the situation last Wednesday and helped to set up the meeting place where Erickson was arrested.

He is charged with Luring A Child and Attempted Rape.

Erickson is currently in the Broome County Jail without bail.

According to Sheriff Fred Akshar, the district and Superintendent Eric Race cooperated with and assisted the investigation throughout.

Akshar called out Erickson’s alleged abuse of trust in the following statement:

“As a father, I know this is a nightmare scenario for any parent. We entrust our schools with the care and safety of our children, and to have an individual violate that trust, abuse their power and prey on a very student charged in our schools’ care is beyond disgusting.”