DELHI, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – AK’s father, aunt and grandparents were in the courtroom today, having signed off on the plea agreement.

Her father, Rich Lomnicki, says she’s doing remarkably well considering how long she was in a coma after the crash.

She returned to school last Monday and is doing half days while she’s also still undergoing therapy and rehabilitation.

Lomnicki says she is having some memory problems and her academics are slipping but she’s grateful for the outpouring of support from the community.

He says AK is mostly angry, not only at Baker for hitting her, but with Community Lounge for getting Baker drunk.

Lomnicki says his daughter wants to use some of the money raised for the family to give back to the community.

They already donated $2,000 to the Sidney chapter of Students Against Destructive Decisions, or SADD, and are establishing a $1,000 per year scholarship for a Sidney student.

He says AK and her mother will both serve on the committee to determine the recipient.