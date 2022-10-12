BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Binghamton schools are honoring the love of reading of a little girl who was shot and killed last Spring.

Aliza Spencer was a 6th grade student at East Middle School before she was tragically shot in the chest and killed while walking along Bigelow Street with her father and brother back in April. Her killer is still at large.

To remember her legacy, the school district held a dedication ceremony yesterday evening in front of Calvin Coolidge Elementary, where Spencer attended, for the new Little Free Library. The library is open to the community 24/7 and visitors are encouraged to take or leave a book when passing by.

Several of Spencer’s previous teachers and staff spoke about her incredible reading ability even at a young age, as well as her love for the color purple and flowers.

Superintendent of Binghamton City Schools Tonia Thompson says, “This is where she grew up, and where she learned to read. With the addition of this free little library, Aliza’s love of reading will continue to inspire young readers, and increase their access to literature, in the neighborhood that she called home.”

Following the speakers, Binghamton students played Amazing Graze on the hand bells, and one student performed a song on the xylophone.

A family friend of the Spencer’s said that the Broome County Public Library has partnered with the little free library to provide extra books each month.

Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham also presented the Spencer family with a proclamation, in which officially dedicated October 11th as opening day for the Aliza Spencer Little Free Library.