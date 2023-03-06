TODAY:

It is a dry and quiet start to the day with building cloud cover. Our next weather system moves in after the dinner time hours. A rain/snow mix enters the area by the evening hours and transitions to snow during the overnight hours as temperatures drop.

TONIGHT:

Snow remains steady for some overnight while others see no snow. This will be a narrow band of moderate to heavy snow. Any shifts to the north or south will have big impacts on snow totals.

TOMORROW:

Steady snow moves out early morning and then we stay mostly cloudy. Stray snow showers linger throughout the day.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Stray showers remain possible into the middle of the week. By Thursday and Friday, we are dry and quiet. A rain/snow mix moves in during the overnight hours of Friday. These showers continue into Saturday and some linger into Sunday.

Have an amazing day!

MONDAY: LATE DAY RAIN AND SNOW

HIGH: 37 LOW: 21

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, STRAY SHOWERS, WINDY

HIGH: 28 LOW: 20

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY, STRAY SHOWERS & BREEZY

HIGH: 28 LOW: 23

THURSDAY: CLOUDY & BREEZY

HIGH: 30 LOW: 21

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. OVERNIGHT RAIN/SNOW

HIGH: 40 LOW: 21

SATURDAY: CHANCE OF RAIN AND SNOW

HIGH: 36 LOW: 27

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 36 LOW: 24

