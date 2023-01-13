TODAY:
Dreary and gloomy start to the day. A cold front is moving through this morning and it is changing rain over to snow showers, bringing breezy conditions, and a drop in temperatures. Our high temperature happened earlier this morning and now temperatures are dropping as colder air filters in.
TONIGHT:
Overnight, a stray snow shower is possible. Otherwise, we are mostly cloudy.
THIS WEEKEND:
We are colder into the weekend but quieter. Clouds decrease on Saturday slowly and then we see some sunshine on Sunday.
NEXT WEEK:
Clouds start to filter in for Monday but dry weather continues. Temperatures also start to reach well above average starting on Monday. Our next weather-maker moves in Tuesday bringing rain showers to the area. There is a slight chance for showers Wednesday before another area of low pressure enters the region Thursday.
Have a great day!
FRIDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN TO SNOW SHOWERS. BREEZY
HIGH: 44 LOW: 20
SATURDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS. BREEZY
HIGH: 24 LOW: 16
SUNDAY: SUNNY
HIGH: 30 LOW: 18
MONDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS
HIGH: 38 LOW: 28
TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS
HIGH: 36 LOW: 33
WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS
HIGH: 36 LOW: 30
THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS
HIGH: 37 LOW: 34
