TODAY:

Dreary and gloomy start to the day. A cold front is moving through this morning and it is changing rain over to snow showers, bringing breezy conditions, and a drop in temperatures. Our high temperature happened earlier this morning and now temperatures are dropping as colder air filters in.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, a stray snow shower is possible. Otherwise, we are mostly cloudy.

THIS WEEKEND:

We are colder into the weekend but quieter. Clouds decrease on Saturday slowly and then we see some sunshine on Sunday.

NEXT WEEK:

Clouds start to filter in for Monday but dry weather continues. Temperatures also start to reach well above average starting on Monday. Our next weather-maker moves in Tuesday bringing rain showers to the area. There is a slight chance for showers Wednesday before another area of low pressure enters the region Thursday.



FRIDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN TO SNOW SHOWERS. BREEZY

HIGH: 44 LOW: 20

SATURDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS. BREEZY

HIGH: 24 LOW: 16

SUNDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 30 LOW: 18

MONDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 38 LOW: 28

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 36 LOW: 33

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 36 LOW: 30

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 37 LOW: 34

