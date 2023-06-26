ENDWELL, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) An Endwell man has been charged with selling cocaine out of his suburban home following a state police raid last week.

New York State Police say they initially searched the Smith Drive home of 53 year-old Robert Covello last Thursday as part of an investigation into unlawful surveillance.



During the raid, police allegedly found evidence of a cocaine selling operation.



Investigators say they seized cocaine, drug paraphernalia such as packaging and scales, and a large amount of cash.



Covello is charged with drug possession with intent to sell, unlawful surveillance and disseminating unlawful surveillance.