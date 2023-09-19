BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Binghamton University is hosting a gala in downtown Binghamton this weekend, and the registration window is closing.

The College of Community and Public Affairs, known as the CCPA, is hosting its University Downtown Gala at SUNY Broome’s Culinary and Event Center at 78 Exchange Street.

The party raises funds and awareness for the school’s five departments: human development, public administration, social work, student affairs administration, and teaching educational leadership.

Dean Laura Bronstein says the gala celebrates the over 200 thousand hours of internship experience that her students get every year.

Dean of the College of Community and Public Affairs at BInghamton University, Laura Bronstein says, “They’re celebrating the work that our students, our alums and our faculty do. Again, not for a big financial reward, but because they have in their hearts, they want to help build this community, they want this community to be the best it can be.”

Catering for the event will be provided by BU’s Dining Services, and will include a carving station, pasta station, drinks, dessert and more.

The gala runs from 6 to 9 on Friday, and tickets are $150 per person.

RSVP by calling (607) 777-3537 or by visiting Go.Binghamton.EDU/Gala.