VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The United Way of Broome County has setup a display of almost 3,000 American flags to represent and honor those who lost their lives during the September 11th attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon.

Volunteers installed the annual 9/11 memorial outside the United Way’s office located at 101 South Jensen Road in Vestal.

United Way will host two memorial ceremonies at the display on Monday, one at 8 a.m. and the other at 7 p.m.

Guests are welcome to attend the free event and view the 2,977 flags, and local veterans will present the colors.