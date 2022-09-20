WASHINGTON, DC (WIVT/WBGH) – A local Ukrainian-American activist joined hundreds of others in Washington, D.C. this week to lobby Congress to continue its support of Ukraine.

The Ukraine Action Summit began Sunday and runs through today.

Anatoliy Pradun, a co-founder of the local organization Together for Ukraine, was among 270 people from 32 states and 33 organizations who gathered at the Capitol to meet with members of Congress to discuss further support for Ukraine in its war with Russia.

They are advocating for another $11.7 billion in military aid, financial support for rebuilding the country and resettling refugees and for the U.S. to label Russia a terrorist state and freeze its foreign assets.

Pradun says he learned a lot from the other activists.

“We had workshops, we exchanged a lot of ideas on how to raise funds, on how to create more awareness, even logistics, shipping supplies. There’s many bigger organizations and smaller organizations.”

Pradun says they met with Congresswoman Claudia Tenney’s staff yesterday and had plans to meet with Senator Chuck Schumer’s office today.

To find out more about Together for Ukraine, go to their Facebook page.