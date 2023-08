BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) Due to a recent uptick in the number of COVID cases, UHS has brought back its mask mandate.

Effective August 23rd, UHS is requiring everyone in clinical settings and anywhere patients are encountered.



This applies to its 4 hospitals as well as its primary and specialty care sites.



Free masks are available at all entry points.



Currently, Guthrie and Lourdes Hospital systems continue to make masking optional according to their websites.