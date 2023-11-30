TOWN OF MAINE, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Two members of the U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels took the hour-long jet flight from Chicago to Binghamton to promote an upcoming air show.

The Blue Angels are world-class aviators in the Navy and Air Force that are bringing an air show to the Greater Binghamton Airport on July 6th and 7th of next year.

Two pilots flew into BGM just moments before this afternoon’s press conference in an F-18 Super Hornet.

They say that during an air demonstration, legally, the aircrafts cannot travel faster than the speed of sound, which for context, is just around 700 miles per hour.

Lieutenant Commander Brian Vaught says that the top speeds of the jets can be upwards of 1,400 miles per hour.

Lieutenant Commander Brian Vaught says, “Seeing the teamwork and the professionalism of the team is pretty awesome. I definitely recommend coming out and seeing the groundwork. And then, just hearing the power and feeling it in person is something that you just can’t see on TV and feel, so.”

Each year, the Blue Angels go on tour around the country and perform air shows.

Each show features solo flight demonstrations along with group formations. Vaught says that in 2024, Binghamton is the 10th stop on their 32-show tour.