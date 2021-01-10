U.S. has reported 278,920 new COVID-19 cases Saturday

Top Stories

by: Mikayla Newton

Posted: / Updated:

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

(WETM) – Another record breaking day for COVID cases in the United States.

According to an NBC news tally the country reported 278,920 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday.

That marks a new single-day record.

Saturday’s numbers beat out the previous record set on Friday of 269,420 Covid cases.

Data also shows on Saturday that there were 3,603 COVID-related deaths, but that did not beat the previous record of 4,110 set on Thursday.

On Friday, the united states surpassed 22 million cases since the pandemic began.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Top Stories

Local News

More Local News