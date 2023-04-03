OTSEGO COUNTY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Two New Jersey teens are dead following a police chase that resulted in a crash in Otsego County.

On March 31st, at about 9:40 p.m., a vehicle was traveling north on State Route 8 in the Town of Guilford when a Chenango County Sheriff’s deputy attempted a traffic stop.

The driver of the vehicle failed to comply, continuing into the Otsego County Town of Butternuts, where the driver left the roadway and crashed into several trees.

The driver, 17-year-old Christian Enrico, and a passenger, 16-year-old Liam Pakonis, were pronounced dead at the scene.

They were both from Wayne, New Jersey.

An investigation is underway, led by the New York State Attorney General’s Office.