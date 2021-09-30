Two men arrested after victim choked, tire punctured in Barton

BARTON, N.Y. (WETM) – Two men have been arrested after a dispute at a home in Barton where a victim was choked and their tire was punctured.

On September 13, 2021, a trooper was dispatched by Tioga County 911 to a domestic dispute at a residence on State Route 34 in Barton. An investigation revealed that a victim arrived at the address to find Shane A. LaFritz and Jake D. Lineburg at the residence. A verbal dispute between the victim and LaFritz allegedly became physical and choked the victim, causing the victim to begin to lose consciousness. The victim declined to be transported to a hospital.

The investigation further revealed that Lineburg allegedly punctured a tire on the victim’s vehicle. State Police say both LaFritz and Lineburg left the area prior to the trooper’s arrival.

On September 14, 2021, the trooper located LaFritz, of Waverly, and he was charged with the misdemeanor of Criminal Obstruction of Breathing. He was also found in possession of suspected drugs and additionally charged with the misdemeanor of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the seventh degree.

LaFritz was arrested and transported to SP Owego where he was processed then transported to Tioga County Central Arraignment and Processing.

Troopers contacted Lineburg, of Athens, who voluntarily responded to the State Police barrack in Owego. Lineburg was charged with misdemeanor Criminal Mischief in the fourth degree and was released on an appearance ticket.