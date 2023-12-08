WALTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) Two people from Walton are facing charges for allegedly leaving a disabled woman on a bus.



The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office arrested 74 year-old Lyndon Doig and 63 year-old Norma Castro and charged them with endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person.



According to police, Doig was the driver and Castro was the bus aide when they parked their bus for the evening and left the woman inside.



It wasn’t until an aide at a residential facility noticed that the woman hadn’t returned that she was discovered in the bus and taken to a hospital for treatment.