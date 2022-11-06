The house involved in the structure fire at the corner of Bensley Street and Robb Street in Milltown.

New information has been received by the Bradford County Coroner’s Office reporting the deaths of two individuals inside a Sayre residence after a fire broke out Sunday morning.

According to the coroner’s office, one female and one male were found dead inside the structure after the fire was extinguished.

The identity of the individuals has yet to be released and autopsies have been scheduled.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

MILLTOWN, Pa. (WETM) — Sirens rang through the streets of Sayre on Sunday as crews responded to a working structure in the borough.

Sometime after 4 a.m., the calls came in as a working structure fire to a house at the corner of Bensley Street and Robb Street in Milltown. Multiple crews from around The Valley responded to address the situation.

The building was fully involved and was charred on the inside, with only the brick walls and parts of the roof still standing.

Crews were still on the scene addressing damages as of 9:30 a.m. Sunday morning, one firefighter reported that there were victims involved in the fire, details of that information are still unknown at this time, as well as the cause of the fire.

18 News will continue to update the information when more becomes available.