CORTLAND, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Cortland County Drug Task Force arrested two individuals in procession of 41 wax glassine envelopes containing fentanyl.

The Cortland County Drug Task conducted a drug investigation at an apartment on Northcliffe Road in the City of Cortland on July 27th.

During the Investigation, defendants James M. Glover, 29, Augustina C. Rivera, 29 and Alene D. Heath, 53 were located inside of the residence.

Glover and Rivera both had active warrants for their arrest. During their arrest, 4 wax glassine envelopes containing fentanyl were located on the person of Rivera. A further search of the residence lead members of the Cortland County Drug Task Force to locate a total of 41 wax glassine envelopes containing fentanyl, a small plastic bag containing fentanyl, packaging material, and an electronic digital scale. The fentanyl has an approximate street value of $400.

Glover was transported to the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office for processing and to await arraignment. Rivera was transported to the Cortland City Police Department for processing and to await arraignment. Both Glover and Rivera were arraigned utilizing the Centralized Arraignment Process. Glover was held on no bail and Rivera was held on $1 cash or $1 bond. Glover and Rivera were due to appear in Cortland City Court on July 28th at 10AM.

Charges:

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree

Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia in the 2nd Degree Sub 2

Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia in the 2nd Degree Sub 3

Heath turned herself into the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office on July 28th. She was processed and arraigned utilizing the Centralized Arraignment Process and released to the supervision of Alternatives to Incarceration. She is due to appear in Cortland City Court on August 9th at 2:30PM.