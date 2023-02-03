ENDICOTT, NY – Two men have been arrested for sticking up a bodega on Washington Avenue.

Endicott Police have charged 42 year-old Angel Pomales of Endicott and 18 year-old David Pomales of Binghamton with robbery.



Police say the men robbed a convenience store at 147 Washington Ave during a brazen afternoon armed robbery that took place on January 18th.



Initially, police said that they were looking for 3 suspects in connection with the hold up in which a handgun was used.



Angel Pomales was arrested following a search of his home on South McKinley Avenue.



David Pomales later turned himself in to police.