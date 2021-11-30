Two arrested after Owego burglary investigation; one suspect 17-years-old

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OWEGO, N.Y. (WETM) – Two males were arrested after a burglary investigation in the Village of Owego.

On Nov. 29, Village of Owego Police responded to a burglary at an apartment on Lake Street. Police say Jonathon Armstrong, 20, and a 17-year-old juvenile male “forcibly entered two separate apartments and stole property.”

Jonathon M Armstrong and the juvenile male were arrested for two felony counts of Burglary in the Second Degree.

Armstrong was arraigned at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court by Justice Swartz of Candor Court and released on his own recognizance pending further court proceedings.

The juvenile male was arraigned in Town of Owego Court by Justice Hogan and released into the custody of his parents pending further proceedings in Tioga County Family Court.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Top Stories

Local News

More Local News