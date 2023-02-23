BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Twin Tiers Eye Care Associates and the Guthrie Clinic have combined forces to expand their services across the region.

This morning, at one of Guthrie’s eleven offices, on Vestal Ave in Binghamton, the two eye care providers held a news conference and a ribbon cutting to officially launch their new partnership, even though it technically began on the 1st of December.

Guthrie says that they are bringing in an additional 54 care givers to cater to the increased number of patients.

The president of Guthrie, Edmund Sabanegh says that the near 50 staff members that worked at Twin Tiers were all offered positions at Guthrie.

President and CEO of Guthrie, Edmund Sabanegh says, “We’re very confident in the fact that their legacy of great eye care, their commitment to their patients, their patient centeredness, it really meshes very very well to Guthrie’s history.”

Guthrie Specialty Eye Care services currently offered in Bath and Vestal will transition to the Twin Tiers Eye Care locations in Bath and Binghamton.

One physician, Doctor Lloyd Suter says that there has been an adjustment period in terms of employee scheduling and transferring Twin Tiers’ patients over to Guthrie’s system.

