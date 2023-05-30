BINGHAMTON, NY(WIVT/WBGH) – The Twilight Cove isn’t moving into the Cinema Saver but is looking into other venues to establish the newest community arts center.

The Twilight Cove is a local group looking to create a new, multi-faceted arts center featuring indie film screenings, live music, black box theatre, and more.

The group originally planned on purchasing the Cinema Saver in Endicott once it announced its closing, but the effort came too late.

Now, the Twilight Cove says it is looking for venues in Endicott, Endwell, Vestal and Binghamton.

The Bundy Museum in Binghamton has signed on to be Twilight Cove’s fiscal sponsor meaning, it can operate under the Bundy’s 501C while they help establish their own.

A project manager with Twilight Cove, Maureen Mecca says that they have been surveying the community about the group’s plans moving forward, and they have heard nothing but support.

Mecca says, “We are currently in the early stages of our market research right now. Just seeing what the community wants, what it needs, and so far, one hundred percent of respondents have said that there is not enough venues for film screenings, live theatre, and music venues in this area.”

Mecca says that the Bundy has been helping Twilight Cove get established, including tips on writing by-laws, and financial management.

Twilight Cove has also received support from the Broome County Arts Council and will be tabling outside of their office on State Street during First Friday.

To donate to the group’s GoFundMe and support the purchasing of equipment and a venue, visit GoFundMe.com/TwilightCove.