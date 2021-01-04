TSA screened 324 million people in 2020

WASHINGTON (WETM) – The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) screened a total of about 324 million passengers throughout airport security checkpoints throughout 2020.

According to Agency officials, the pandemic tested the agency’s ability to innovate and quickly implement modifications across more than 440 federalized airports nationwide.

The total number of passengers screened represents just 39 percent of the approximately 824 million total passengers screened in 2019.

“In 2020, TSA implemented significant operational changes across its entire security checkpoint environment due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The speed and degree of change were unmatched in our 19-year history,” said TSA Administrator David Pekoske.

“The flexibility and agility of the men and women across TSA is a testament to their dedication to our collective transportation security mission. Our entire workforce, including screening officers, canine handlers, inspectors, and federal air marshals, continues to do everything possible to protect our colleagues and airline passengers, and I am grateful for their adaptiveness and resilience,” said Pekoske.