BINGHAMOTN, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Broome County District Attorney Mike Korchak says he’s not going to stand for a world in which people think they can get away with shooting at cops.

Korchak held a news conference today after the jury delivered a guilty verdict in the trial of 35 year-old Jason Johnson.



On June 9th of last year, in the town of Colesville Johnson shot New York State Trooper Becky Seager.

The wound to Seager’s hip left her with a limp and she still has not been able to return to work.

Yesterday, in Broome County Court, Johnson was found guilty of attempted murder of a police officer.



Korchak, who prosecuted the case himself, says that this was the second case in the past year that has involved the shooting of a law enforcement officer.

Broome County District Attorney Mike Korchak says, “A New York State Trooper, or a Sergeant, or any law enforcement official. There’s a lot of anti-police rhetoric going around on the national scene, and it’s unfortunate, but you can’t help but think that it may have contributed to these last two cases that we had.”

Korhcak says that in this case, there were over thirty witnesses called to the stand.



The defendant himself testified, and Korchak says that Johnson displayed a lack of remorse while on the stand.

Korchak says that Johnson faces 40 years to life in prison, and that the sentences may run consecutively.

Sentencing is scheduled for November 28th at 9 A.M. in Broome County Court.