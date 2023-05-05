BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Music lovers, the Binghamton Theatre Organ Society is putting on a Triple Treat of an organ concert this Sunday.

The show will feature four artists, Richard and Evelyn Van Auken, Nancy Wildoner, and Paul Cienniwa.

The Van Auken’s will perform duets on the organ and piano including polkas, gospel, and marches.

Wildoner will perform Burt Bacharach’s hits and some Joplin Ragtime, and Cienniwa will play rock hits by Radiohead and Tears for Fears.

Wildoner says that one way to keep the legacy of the organ alive, is by bringing in younger artists and audiences.

The Vice President of the Binghamton Theatre Organ Society Nancy Wildoner says, “It’s an excellent tool for any organist to play music of today. There might be some people who disagree with me but I think we can make it very relevant, by bringing in modern performers, playing music that today’s audiences recognize.”

The Triple Treat concert will start at 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for BTOS members or veterans, and $5 for students.

Tickets are available at the door, or online at BinghamtonTOS.org.

You may even leave with a small gift.