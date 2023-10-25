BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) The rape trial of two owners of the former Colonial restaurant in Binghamton has been delayed by one day.

Tuesday, a 12 person jury was seated to hear the case against Ron Kweller and Jordan Rindgen on allegations they sexually assaulted a 21 year-old woman in November of 2021.

Opening statements were expected to begin Wednesday morning in Broome County Court, however following a morning conference with attorneys in the case, Judge Carol Cocchiola announced that the opens would be postponed until Thursday at 9 a.m. due to an unforeseen scheduling conflict.