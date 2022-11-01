BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Yesterday in Broome County Court, trial began for a Windsor man who allegedly shot at two Broome County Sheriff’s deputies in July of 2021.

Jamie Crowley is currently standing trial after being charged with reckless endangerment, multiple counts of criminal possession of a weapon, and menacing a police officer following the incident.

Last year, a vehicle was attempting to make a K-turn in front of Crowley’s residence on Cascade Valley Road when police say that he began to fire shots at it.

About an hour later, two Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene where they were allegedly approached by Crowley.

Police say that Crowley refused to put down his 44 caliber revolver after being asked multiple times by the deputies.

This situation evolved into a gun fire exchange between Crowley and the deputies resulting in Crowley being shot in the right shoulder.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment and then surrendered after he was released.

The trial is currently underway and is expected to last about two weeks. More information will be released as it becomes available.