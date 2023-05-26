JOHNSON CITY, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) The singers at Tri-Cities Opera finished their season on a high note Thursday night with a performance featuring arias and ales.



The annual Opera and Beer event took place at a new venue, Factory by Beer Tree at the Oakdale Commons.



The company’s resident artists Felix Aguilar Tomlinson, Bernardo Medeiros, Kyrie Laybourn and Janine Dworin sang some of their favorite selections while local drag queen Katrina served as the emcee.



General Director John Rozzoni says Opera and Beer helps TCO reach a broader audience.

“To have a sold out show to end our season with a big bang is very, very exciting. Opera and Beer is our annual celebration of all that we’ve been able to accomplish over the past season. It’s also a way for us to say farewell to our wonderful resident artists at the end of the season. So, it’s awesome to have such a great turnout and support from our opera family here in the region.”



Rozzoni also announced an ambitious 2023-24 season with 4 main productions:

“I Am A Dreamer Who No Longer Dreams” is a new opera highlighting the immigrant experience in America.

“All Is Calm” is based on the World War One Christmas truce of 1914.

TCO will stage a reimagined versions of the long-running Broadway hit “The Fantasticks” featuring a boy meets boy love story.

And they’ll cap the season with a large-scale production of “The Barber of Seville” at the Forum.



Other performances include “Celebrating 75, a concert of Andrew Lloyd Webber music in honor of his 75th birthday. And the development of a new children’s opera “Papagayo” based on a Costa Rican folk tale.



Season subscriptions can be purchased by calling the TCO Box Office at 772-0400.