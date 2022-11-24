BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – This Saturday, the Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce Placemaking Office is kicking off the holiday season with a tree lighting downtown.

Through a partnership with the City of Binghamton, the place-making office is holding a pop-up event at the Washington Street Mall on Court Street.

The city will close down Court Street from Hawley to State Street to allow for the community to gather safely.

The event runs from 4 to 8 p.m.

The Discovery Center will have children’s activities from 4 to 5:30 p.m. and the formal tree lighting will begin at 5:30.

A stage will be set-up featuring several musicians including Holiday Songs and Standards with Rick Pedro, Caviar and Grits, and D-J Ron McCan.

Jackson’s General Store will be serving hot food and hot chocolate, plus beer tree will have craft brews and Batch Coffee.