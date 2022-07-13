JOHNSON CITY, NY-(WIVT/WBGH) Food, magic, and music will be provided in Johnson City as a part of Firehouse Stage’s Summer Performance Tent.

Acts like Bill Wharton (The Sause Boss), will be performing while also serving his famous gumbo at the end of the show.

Wharton will be performing on July 15th at 7pm, tickets are $22.25 for seniors and $27.25 for students.

Learn more about the Sause Boss here.

Magician, comedian, and Guinness World Record Holder, John Cassidy will be on stage for a family friendly magic show on July 16th, at 1pm, tickets are $11.75.

Lastly, Don Cantwell’s Clef Dwellers will be playing jazz on July 18th at 7pm, tickets are $11.75.

To find more information on the Summer Performance Tent and other events, visit the Firehouse Stage website here.