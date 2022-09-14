(WIVT/WBGH) – Governor Kathy Hochul, Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo, and Broome County Executive Jason Garner held a news conference at the Greater Binghamton Airport this morning.

Hochul announced a new project that will give the airport a new, refreshing identity.

The governor says that having more flight options and creating a more appealing airport can lead to generating more jobs.

Hochul announced that the Greater Binghamton Airport will be receiving 32 million dollars to expand the terminals, rehabilitate the building, and better the experience for travelers.

Hochul says that she does not want the Southern Tier to be a “hidden gem” anymore.