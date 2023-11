(WIVT/WBGH) – A tractor trailer accident on Hospital Hill has resulted in single lane traffic on I-81 Southbound and 17 East.

Both bridges over the Chenango River are backed up with traffic before the split of the two highways.

The tractor trailer was on the shoulder of the road with a fire burning in the tractor.

The Binghamton Fire Department and Binghamton Police Departments are on the scene.