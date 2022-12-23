ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The number of flu cases in New York State has been rapidly rising over the past few weeks. The number is so high, it has already exceeded the number of total reported cases from the past three flu seasons.
There has been an “early and aggressive” spread of the flu this year, said New York Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett in October. “I urge all New Yorkers to protect themselves and their family and friends by getting a flu vaccine as soon as possible,” she said.
The New York State website has a Flu Tracker which shows flu cases across the state. The Tracker is updated weekly, with the most current data from December 10.
The Flu Tracker breaks down cases by region, county, flu type, and compares this flu season with the three previous ones. According to the CDC, flu season starts the first week of October and ends the third week of May.
In total, as of December 10, there have been 166,273 reported flu cases across New York State since the start of the 2022-2023 flu season. In just 10 weeks, that number of cases is already more than each of the last three flu seasons.
Here’s a breakdown of total flu cases, and cases by region and county. You can visit the New York State website to keep up to date with the NYS Flu Tracker.
Total flu cases
|Flu season
|Total flu cases
|2019-2020
|157,758
|2020-2021
|4,921
|2021-2022
|125,709
|2022-2023 (as of December 10)
|166,273
Breakdown of flu cases by region, county
Capital District
- Total cases for the 2022-2023 season (as of December 10): 10,200
|County
|Total flu cases (current season)
|Albany
|1,987
|Clinton
|437
|Columbia
|200
|Delaware
|299
|Essex
|169
|Franklin
|344
|Fulton
|612
|Greene
|227
|Hamilton
|28
|Montgomery
|535
|Otsego
|431
|Rensselaer
|1,145
|Saratoga
|1,632
|Schenectady
|986
|Schoharie
|290
|Warren
|518
|Washington
|360
Central
- Total cases for the 2022-2023 season (as of December 10): 15,037
|County
|Total flu cases (current season)
|Broome
|1,697
|Cayuga
|789
|Chenango
|305
|Cortland
|630
|Herkimer
|669
|Jefferson
|1,424
|Lewis
|348
|Madison
|466
|Oneida
|2,003
|Onondaga
|3,079
|Oswego
|1,488
|St. Lawrence
|716
|Tioga
|731
|Tompkins
|692
Western
- Total cases for the 2022-2023 season (as of December 10): 21,617
|County
|Total flu cases (current season)
|Allegany
|511
|Cattaraugus
|588
|Chautauqua
|1,373
|Chemung
|1,102
|Erie
|3,892
|Genesee
|457
|Livingston
|471
|Monroe
|7,798
|Niagara
|873
|Ontario
|1,078
|Orleans
|392
|Schuyler
|188
|Seneca
|384
|Steuben
|1,307
|Wayne
|766
|Wyoming
|249
|Yates
|188
Metro
- Total cases for the 2022-2023 season (as of December 10): 48,677
|County
|Total flu cases (current season)
|Dutchess
|2,226
|Nassau
|15,176
|Orange
|6,034
|Putnam
|1,290
|Suffolk
|10,731
|Sullivan
|862
|Ulster
|1,139
|Westchester
|11,219
New York City
- Total cases for the 2022-2023 season (as of December 10): 66,320
|County
|Total flu cases (current season)
|Bronx
|17,275
|Kings
|18,374
|New York
|8,821
|Queens
|18,068
|Richmond
|3,782