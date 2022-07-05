WILLET, NY (WIVT/WBGH) On June 25th, the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office received a report of sex abuse allegations against Eric B. Worsell that occurred between 2019 and 2022.

After an investigation, Worsell was arrested and arraigned for Forcible Touching, Rape in the Second Degree, and Criminal Sexual Act in the Second Degree. According to police, the victim was known to Worsell.

At the time of this first arraignment, the incident was still under investigation with additional charges pending.

On July 1st, Worsell responded to the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office where he was arrested again and additionally charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Rape in the Third Degree, and Criminal Sexual Act in the Third Degree. The victim for the additional charges is the same victim from the June 25th arrest.

Worsell was arraigned on the additional charges and released on his own recognizance.

He is scheduled to appear in the Town of Willett Court on July 7th at 6 p.m.