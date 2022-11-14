TOWN OF UNION, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Today, the Town of Union announced the implementation of a $1,500,000 grant program that will help start-up and established businesses as well as commercial property owners.

The grant, titled the ‘Town of Union Local Development Corporation 2021 American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Grant Program’ is compromised of five types of grant programs that are designed to provide town businesses with further opportunities for growth, expansion, and improvement.

The five grant programs include:

Kick-Start Entrepreneurial

Small Business Sustainability

Project Specific Infrastructure Improvement

Reimagine Union Demolition and Site Prep

50/50 Commercial Façade

More information on the programs is available here.

According to the Town, applicants must meet with Union Economic Development Director Joseph Moody before filling out a grant application.

In regards to the application process, Moody said, “We’re excited to offer $1,500,000 in grant funding to Town of Union businesses. I look forward to meeting with all eligible applicants to help them best address and match their needs with one of the five grant programs.”

Moody can be reached at 607-786-2945 or jmoody@townofunion.com