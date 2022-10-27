BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Chenango County man accused of terrorizing some teenagers in a local road rage attack appeared in Broome County Court today.

50-year-old Michael Seaman is accused of following the teens in their vehicle to this farm on Route 369 in North Fenton.



Once there, he allegedly got into a fist fight with one of the teens, stabbed him and attempted to stab another before fleeing. Police later tracked him to his home in South New Berlin.

The 18-year-old was taken to the hospital with a stab wound to his thigh and groin area. Seaman is charged with assault.

Judge Joe Cawley issued an order of protection today forbidding Seaman from contacting either of the victims.