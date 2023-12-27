TOWN OF CHENANGO, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) The Town of Chenango has a new interim clerk as leadership in the town continues to turn over.

According to interim Supervisor Mike Lumsden, the town board appointed Dawn Webb Blair as interim Clerk and Adam Donahue as her deputy. Blair is a retired deputy clerk from the Town of Binghamton and Donahue is a deputy clerk in Colesville.



An election for the position will be held in November. The town has been without a clerk since the elected clerk Lizanne Tiesi-Korinek and her deputies abruptly resigned on December 15th.



Lumsden says the town is also meeting with an outside accounting firm to potentially hire to train its new bookkeeper who starts on January 2nd. Both the town’s former bookkeeper and auditor quit earlier this month as well.