Tops Friendly Markets holding virtual jobs event

(WETM) – Tops Friendly Markets is holding a virtual job event on July 28 from 1-5 p.m. for full and part-time openings across the East region.

Positions available include full-time and part-time roles for all stores in the East Region including but not limited to:

Cake decorators

Deli/ prepared foods

Grocery Managers

Customer Service Managers

Opportunities include training, benefits, and upward mobility.

Interested applicants will text chat with an interviewer for about 10 minutes and may be invited to video or audio chat. To join the event from a computer, tablet, or smartphone visit TopsMarkets.com/careers.