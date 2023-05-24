(WIVT/WBGH) – The top scoring students in math in science from area schools received money and recognition from SUNY Broome.

Yesterday, the top scoring male and female STEM students from local school districts received the Frank G. Paul Medal of Excellence and a monetary award from Broome.

The medal recipients planning to attend Broome will be considered for the Francis and Lillian Paul Scholarship for its STEM Program.

Kathryn White from Chenango Forks says she plans on attending Broome before transferring to a four year school.

White says, “Keeping kids local and trying to expand what we already have as a community, I mean that’s just a small example but this medal is another thing that does that. Keeping people going to Broome, and especially like trying out these areas of study like STEM that are really important and really growing.”

White will be studying Environmental Science.

She hopes to transfer to Binghamton University or SUNY ESF to focus on environmental sustainability.

The medals were distributed by Rebecca Komorowski, the daughter of Francis and Lillian Paul.