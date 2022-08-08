BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Locally based, volunteer-run charity, Together For Ukraine, came to Spiedie Fest to share its mission.

This weekend, Together For Ukraine hosted a Spiedie Fest tent to create awareness of the conflict overseas.

At the event the group sold Ukrainian merchandise, played national and traditional music, hosted a flash mob, played Ukraine trivia games, and displayed images of Ukraine from before and during the war through a V-R headset.

The organization collaborates with churches, hospitals, and volunteer organizations to deliver medical supplies, basic necessities, and bring long-term recovery to the people of Ukraine.

Co-founder Serge Petchenyi says that the Binghamton area is currently home to at least 10 families of Ukrainian refugees.

“This tent represents local communities,” Petchenyi said. “We have teachers, engineers, artists, first generation, third generation, people who have no direct connection with Ukraine, and we just felt like we want to come together and represent the suffering that Ukrainian people are going through and we want the war to stop.”

Petchenyi says that monetary donations are sent to a partner organization in Poland where supplies are purchased and distributed to those in need.

However, he says awareness was the primary goal of the Spiedie Fest tent.

For more information or ways to support the cause, go to togetherforukraine.us.