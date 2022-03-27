VIRGINIA BEACH, V.A. (WETM) – Emily Sindoni rallied to win a national championship for the Tigers on Sunday.

(Photos courtesy: @tiogawrestling)

Tioga junior Emily Sindoni won a national championship at 120 pounds at the NHSCA High School Nationals in Virginia Beach. Sindoni trailed California’s Carissa Qureshi 4-1 in the second period when she connected with a headlock and got the pin at 2:35 to win a national title. Sindoni also won a NYS Intersectional Girls’ Championship this season.

Tioga sophomore Caden Bellis earned All-American status by winning bronze for the Tigers at 132 pounds with a 3-0 win against PIAA state qualifier Blake Reihner. Two-time state champ and Tioga sophomore Gianni Silvestri finished in fifth place at 120 pounds. Silvestri earned All-American status with a 1-0 win on a late escape with five seconds to go against Tennessee State champ Jarvis Little.